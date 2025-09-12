Is Andy Burnham about to become the favourite to succeed Starmer?

I’d be cautious about reading too much into this market as firstly it is a low liquidity market and secondly the only way I see Burnham succeeding Starmer is after the next general election and that is potentially four years away.

I just cannot see how Burnham becomes an MP before the election because a by-election would be fraught with difficulties.

If you think Starmer will not make it to the election then you shouldn’t be backing Burnham in this market.

