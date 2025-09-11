Oh, Mandy, Well, you came, And you gave without taking, But I sent you away

23 hours ago Starmer gave Mandelson his full backing.



We all knew this had to happen, why was the Prime Minister the last person to understand that Mandelson had to go? pic.twitter.com/tvjrnvCuVX — James Cleverly?? (@JamesCleverly) September 11, 2025

About a week out from the state visit of President Trump we have no ambassador and a Foreign Secretary that has been in the job for only a few days.



What a total fiasco!!!



And this is all Starmer’s fault.



I can see him being gone by Christmas. — James Cleverly?? (@JamesCleverly) September 11, 2025

Incredibly, the only Labour Prime Minister in the last 46 years not to sack Peter Mandelson is Gordon Brown. https://t.co/DoH62XSFJT — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) September 11, 2025

There’s a ludicrous amount of hyperbole on social media today which I suppose isn’t different to any other day.

Whilst Sir Keir Starmer showed poor judgment in picking a man who had to resign in disgrace twice before to be our man in Washington I am not sure voters will use as the main reason how they vote in 2029, the economy, schools and hospitals, and a dozen other things.

The closest analogy I can draw to today’s resignation is the hiring of Andy Coulson by David Cameron, the former was convicted and sentenced but it didn’t stop David Cameron winning the 2015 general election.

I feel talk about Starmer resigning in 2025 is wishcasting and would encourage those people such as Sir James Cleverly to get themselves over to Betfair.

TSE