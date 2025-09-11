I am prolier than thou

With MPs nominations about to close, which characteristics do Labour voters see as important for Labour's next deputy leader?From a working class b'ground: 62%From outside the South: 48%From left of the party: 42%Is a cabinet minister: 29%Is a woman: 26%From an ethnic minority b'ground: 18% — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-09-11T14:58:53.769Z

Full results on the characteristics of Labour's next deputy leader available here: yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-09-11T14:58:53.770Z

NEW: Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell to go head-to-head in race to replace Angela Rayner as Labour's deputy leader



Bell Ribeiro-Addy knocked out of contest tonighthttps://t.co/IAxADMef5L — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) September 11, 2025

?Finally tally of MPs



Bridget Phillipson – 175

Lucy Powell – 117

Bell Ribeiro-Addy – 24 — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) September 11, 2025

I am not a fan of class warfare and I am not particularly enamoured by this finding from YouGov but I am trying to work who this will benefit the most out of Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell.

I understand why Bridget Phillipson is the favourite but I wonder if the best bet to be made is backing Phillipson and Powell as next Prime Minister at 33/1 and 50s at Ladbrokes and Betfair respectively.

Their odds would tumble if scandal or other events see Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership unexpectedly ends before the next general election.

TSE