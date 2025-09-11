I am prolier than thou
I am not a fan of class warfare and I am not particularly enamoured by this finding from YouGov but I am trying to work who this will benefit the most out of Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell.
I understand why Bridget Phillipson is the favourite but I wonder if the best bet to be made is backing Phillipson and Powell as next Prime Minister at 33/1 and 50s at Ladbrokes and Betfair respectively.
Their odds would tumble if scandal or other events see Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership unexpectedly ends before the next general election.
TSE