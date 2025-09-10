Life after Angela

NEW: Here's the timetable for the Labour deputy leadership contest.



Candidates need to get 80 MPs to nominate them by 5pm on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/dVkV5E0Lyy — Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) September 8, 2025

Scores on the doors – Bridget Phillipson appears to be leading the pack in Labour's deputy leadership race:



We've been keeping a tally of how MPs are planning to vote in the deputy leadership contest.



Most are publicly declare, some are off the record:



Bridget Phillipson – 19… — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) September 9, 2025

Here's how ministers/ whips are spreading their votes:



Bridget Phillipson (8):

Lucy Rigby

Alex Norris

Torsten Bell

Ashley Dalton

Sarah Jones

Blair McDougall

Taiwo Owatemi

Kate Dearden



Lucy Powell (2):

Stephen Kinnock

Miatta Fahnbulleh



Alison McGovern (1):

Samantha Dixon… — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) September 9, 2025

Team Ally McGovern are upbeat despite her 2 nominations.



A campaign source says the figures "don't reflect the strength of Ally's support and don't even include all publicly declared backers".



They add: "With only 1 in 4 Labour MPs declared it is clear that most MPs want to… — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) September 9, 2025

I am not sure who to back in this market but I think might be a market where the profitable option would be lay rather than back.

One thing that makes this election so exciting is that this election will be conducted under the alternative vote system rather than archaic and flawed first past the post system which should favour the most transfer friendly candidate.

One thing which should be noted as the eligibility to participate in this election was Monday so this should prevent any entryism that impacted the 2015 Labour leadership contest. In 2020 Starmer won the leadership with nearly 60% of the vote, I suspect the Labour electorate has lost some of its more left wing elements with the departure of Corbyn, so I might be laying the most left wing candidate who makes it onto the ballot paper.

TSE