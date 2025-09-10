Life after Angela
I am not sure who to back in this market but I think might be a market where the profitable option would be lay rather than back.
One thing that makes this election so exciting is that this election will be conducted under the alternative vote system rather than archaic and flawed first past the post system which should favour the most transfer friendly candidate.
One thing which should be noted as the eligibility to participate in this election was Monday so this should prevent any entryism that impacted the 2015 Labour leadership contest. In 2020 Starmer won the leadership with nearly 60% of the vote, I suspect the Labour electorate has lost some of its more left wing elements with the departure of Corbyn, so I might be laying the most left wing candidate who makes it onto the ballot paper.
TSE