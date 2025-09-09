Patriotic Brits reject the monarchy Patriotic Brits reject the monarchy 9/9/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment ?Are young people still proud to be British? As @cazjwheeler explains in today’s @thetimes our polling of over 1000 16-17 year olds finds they are as proud to be British as adults 18+ but sometimes express it differently. Piece: https://t.co/TVLtc4CQcE pic.twitter.com/WSdpJjRbRB— Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) September 7, 2025 But they are lukewarm about the monarchy 27% support abolishing the monarchy, 23% oppose, 35% neither support or oppose. Jake in our focus group summed it up “it’s v.good for bringing money into the country & tourism…but I wouldn’t be bothered if one day it randomly disappeared” pic.twitter.com/jaFwo7HOuN— Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) September 7, 2025 How do young people compare on what they think the big issues facing the country are? Like adults cost of living comes top, but for 16-17 year olds jobs is next. NHS and immigration follow but at lower levels than adults. pic.twitter.com/SGXb0Oz6c5— Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) September 7, 2025 On channel crossings 44% of 16-17 year olds think the government is not focusing on stopping them enough, whereas 23% say there is too much focus. Again there is a gender split with the boys more likely to say there is not enough focus (50%) compared to girls (38%). pic.twitter.com/MI2klpJdW9— Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) September 7, 2025 Taking back control from our unelected rulers for a new generation. TSE