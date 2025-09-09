I hope Nigel Farage bets

Nigel Farage has again predicted that there will be a General Election in 2027 #RUK25



We're 10/1 on a 2027 GE, if anyone wants a bet



2025 – 50/1

2026 – 20/1

2027 – 10/1

2028 – 6/4

2029 or later – 4/5https://t.co/9nMbwGUTsY https://t.co/gU7Wc3vzGx — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) September 5, 2025

I just cannot see why a party with a working majority of 157 would go for an early election in 2027. I am asking Betfair to put a up a year of the next election market because I would be laying 2027 like there’s no tomorrow. If the polls are as dire in 2027 as they are now then surely Labour would wait for as long as they could try and turn things around by 2029.

My expectation is that Nigel Farage’s prediction might be the worst prediction about an early election since 2007 when a Labour MP wrote ‘Shortly there will be an election, in which Labour will increase its majority’

TSE