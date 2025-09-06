About Liz Truss wanting to return to frontline politics

Only 7% of Britons – including just 9% of Conservatives – think it would be a good thing for Liz Truss to return to frontline politics, following her telling Sky News that she would never rule it outGood thing: 7%Neither a good nor bad thing: 17%Bad thing: 60%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-09-03T15:28:27.617Z

Today is the third anniversary of Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister and earlier on this week she didn’t rule out a return to frontline politics and this polling confirms what people think about her tenure.

If Liz Truss is to return to politics I cannot shake the feeling she will end up in Reform, Ladbrokes are offering a market on Boris Johnson defecting to Reform, I’d love to see a market about Liz Truss defecting to Reform.

I have never taken drugs but the Liz Truss premiership felt like how I imagine an acid trip would feel. I am a lifelong Conservative party member and when the party chose her economically illiterate policies it signed its own death warrant.

TSE