About Liz Truss wanting to return to frontline politics
Today is the third anniversary of Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister and earlier on this week she didn’t rule out a return to frontline politics and this polling confirms what people think about her tenure.
If Liz Truss is to return to politics I cannot shake the feeling she will end up in Reform, Ladbrokes are offering a market on Boris Johnson defecting to Reform, I’d love to see a market about Liz Truss defecting to Reform.
I have never taken drugs but the Liz Truss premiership felt like how I imagine an acid trip would feel. I am a lifelong Conservative party member and when the party chose her economically illiterate policies it signed its own death warrant.
TSE