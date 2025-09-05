Like Churchill will Boris Johnson defect from the Tories?

Hopefully she'll keep tipping up next Tory leaders — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) September 4, 2025

Will Boris Johnson join Reform UK before the next General Election?



No – 2/9

Yes – 3/1https://t.co/wFvvlmo5GD pic.twitter.com/GDWrtiY61k — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) September 4, 2025

Nadine Dorries is 33/1 to be the next leader of Reform UKhttps://t.co/prpc1wkz4a https://t.co/P3yOQcWayo — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) September 4, 2025

There’s always a tweet https://t.co/HoksOZxjNS — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) September 4, 2025

I am not sure there’s any value in these markets. There’s too much ego involved for this to work even before we consider Nigel Farage inability to work well with others.

Would Nigel Farage really want to allow the man behind the Boriswave into his party?

As for Nadine Dories, I am a huge fan of Nadine Dorries, as Ladbrokes allude to, her predictions for next Tory leaders/exits are a real money spinner from a punter’s perspective if you bet on the exact opposite on what she says will happen.

Inter alia, she said Rishi Sunak would be replaced by David Cameron and that Kemi Badenoch would be gone by the summer holidays. As political predictions go she has been consistently bad, like predicting Liz Truss would be a good Prime Minister.

TSE