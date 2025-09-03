This is not a good look for the Deputy Prime Minister

Angela Rayner has admitted that she underpaid stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat, after coming under intense pressure to be more transparent about her property arrangements.

The deputy prime minister has referred herself to the prime minister’s ethics adviser after confirming she will have to pay more of the property tax. She incorrectly paid the lower rate on the apartment in Hove, she said. Experts have said the bill could run to as much as an extra £40,000.

The confirmation that she has underpaid tax could place Rayner’s position in jeopardy as Labour, which is trailing behind Reform UK in the polls, has struggled to convince swathes of the public it is on the side of working people.

The senior Labour figure could also face charges of hypocrisy as the government is expected to increase taxes on property owners in the autumn budget.