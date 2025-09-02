Weekend at Donnie’s
When will the Aberdeenshire hotelier’s second term end?
The last few days the internet became very excited about Donald Trump absence and health. I am not reading too much into this, for example speculating on someone’s health based on an enhanced photo is like relying on a Scottish subsample, it is inherently unreliable.
There are plenty of markets on when Trump’s second term will end/will he complete a full term, these are markets I am avoiding because I think it is a risky market betting on the health of an unhealthy 79 year old with one of the most stressful jobs in the world, especially if he tries to run in 2028, I cannot see how a man in his eighties can keep up an election schedule.
TSE