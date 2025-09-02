Weekend at Donnie’s

It’s been almost a week since Trump made a public appearance or spoke to the press, apart from being spotted leaving the White House, allegedly on his way to the golf course. This is very unusual.



What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/ZCLHyMe20B — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 1, 2025

When will the Aberdeenshire hotelier’s second term end?

The last few days the internet became very excited about Donald Trump absence and health. I am not reading too much into this, for example speculating on someone’s health based on an enhanced photo is like relying on a Scottish subsample, it is inherently unreliable.

There are plenty of markets on when Trump’s second term will end/will he complete a full term, these are markets I am avoiding because I think it is a risky market betting on the health of an unhealthy 79 year old with one of the most stressful jobs in the world, especially if he tries to run in 2028, I cannot see how a man in his eighties can keep up an election schedule.

TSE