Bell ends up as the next Chancellor?

I am a fan of Torsten Bell, whilst I do not agree with his politics, he was thoughtful during his stint at the Resolution Foundation so I am not surprised with this promotion to help assist with the next budget.

Given the heavy emphasis Labour have made of Rachel Reeves being the first female Chancellor then in the short term I cannot see a man replacing her.

If we do get a second Labour term (and anything is possible under a close first past the election) then I think it might be between Torsten Bell & Darren Jones. Whether PBers want to tie their money up for so long is another matter.

