Corbyn continues to help get right wing governments elected

Our poll of over 1000 16/17 year olds for tomorrow’s Sunday Times shows how the newest additions to the electorate may vote.

Including Your Party, it’s a virtual tie between Corbyn’s new Party, Labour & Reform

Without Labour hold a 7 point lead over Reform. Read it all below! https://t.co/CzAW2l6dov pic.twitter.com/6TiSqbP73b — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) August 30, 2025

My expectation for 16 and 17 year olds will be much lower than the rest of the electorate but if this polling is close to the actual result at the next election then this is good news for Reform as Labour’s lead over Reform becomes a rounding error. As I predicted the party most damaged by this new party is the Greens.

I suspect a lot of attention will be drawn to Nigel Farage having better ratings than Sir Keir Starmer but I prefer the question Ipsos have asking for fifty years which asks about satisfaction/disatisfaction, positive/negative questions do not always presage actual electoral outcomes

The gender split is something we with other age groups with females less enamoured by Reform than their male counterparts as The Sunday Times note.

According to the poll by the think tank More in Common, there is a gender split with boys nearly twice as likely to support right-wing parties as girls. Some 45 per cent of 16-17-year-old boys would vote for either Reform or the Conservatives, compared with 24 per cent of girls. Reform’s vote share is six points higher among boys than girls (25 per cent compared with 19 per cent), and the same gap is even wider for the Conservatives, whose vote share is four times higher (20 per cent versus 5 per cent).

TSE