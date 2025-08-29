Avoiding Lucy

Nigel Farage has gone out of his way to avoid associating with members of the BNP and Tommy Robinson because the polling in the past has shown those two have toxic ratings and this More In Common poll shows the risks of the Tories and Reform making Lucy Connolly a martyr.
If Labour are to win the next election they are going to win the next election they are likely to need centre left voters to tactically vote for them to stop Farage. Associating with Connolly will make the decision for centre left voters easier.