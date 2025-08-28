Voters don’t like Farage’s Taliban tax Voters don’t like Farage’s Taliban tax 28/8/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment With Reform UK saying it would be reasonable to pay the Taliban to return migrants to Afghanistan, how many Britons this would be acceptable?Acceptable: 17%Unacceptable: 61%% acceptable by partyReform: 35%Con: 23%Lab/Lib Dem: 7-13%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-27T15:35:08.274Z Reform have said they would deport up to 600k migrants in 5 years of govt. How likely do Britons think it is that they would be able to deliver this target?Very/fairly likely: 26%Very/fairly unlikely: 63%% saying likely by partyReform: 65%Con: 37%Lab/LD: 13-14%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-27T15:13:52.815Z I wonder if this will make Farage reluctant to announce detailed policies before the election. TSE