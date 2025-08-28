I cannot see how an election takes place this year or the next

Given Labour’s current polling figures I cannot see why Labour, with a majority north of 150, would want to call an election this year or next year, I expect Starmer and Labour to go long and hold the election in 2029.

If Labour/Starmer call an election this year or next year it would be the greatest self inflicted wound a political party has experienced since the Tories made Liz Truss Prime Minister.

Backing 2025 or 2026 do not appeal even as trading bets.

TSE