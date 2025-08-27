Does Sir Ed Davey need to perform some more cunning stunts?

Even after five years as Lib Dem leader, just 37% of Britons can identify Ed Davey by name from a photo% correctly identifying […] from a photoNigel Farage: 89%Keir Starmer: 87%Kemi Badenoch: 62%Ed Davey: 37%Carla Denyer: 9%Adrian Ramsay: 2%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-27T08:23:24.780Z

Just 60% of Lib Dem voters can identify Ed Davey, though even fewer Green voters recognise their party's co-leaders% of each party's 2024 voters correctly identifying […] from a photoNigel Farage: 98%Keir Starmer: 92%Kemi Badenoch: 73%Ed Davey: 60%Carla Denyer: 36%Adrian Ramsay: 9%

Several years ago I had a chat with somebody from the world of politics and their sage advice was to me is that political obsessives massively overestimate the interest the general public take in politics which is why stories that we think should shift perceptions and voting intentions often don’t.

Most of the public know who the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and Chancellor of the Exchequer are, they don’t care who the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster or how many Labour Prime Ministers have been called James.

I suspect this explains why plenty of people cannot recognise the leader of the party with 72 MPs, the third largest grouping at Westminster. Perhaps it is time for Sir Ed Davey to get more attention, he achieved in it 2024.

TSE