Trump is turning into Liz Truss but with more dictatorial behaviour

The 10yr yield moved higher even as the 2yr yield moved lower. The dollar sold off



In English: the attacks on the Fed raise the 30yr fixed mortgage rate while weakening your purchasing power https://t.co/WqnT1gK21m — Skanda Amarnath (@IrvingSwisher) August 26, 2025

This is the first time a U.S. president has removed a Federal Reserve governor in the Fed's 111-year history. Unprecedented move. https://t.co/NgK9GiTj6R — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) August 26, 2025

Trump perceives basically all independent institutions as a threat to himself, including economic institutions like the BLS and the Fed, he won't stop trying to wreck them until he's out of office, and it's everyday Americans who are going to feel the consequences https://t.co/gdv5DuzGLJ — Joey Politano ???? (@JosephPolitano) August 26, 2025

Trump cannot legally make up cause to fire a Fed Governor. The current Supreme Court held earlier this year that the Fed is a “quasi-private entity” whose members are protected from political interference, which is plainly what Trump is doing here on a ridiculous pretext. https://t.co/gTiEnfg7GY pic.twitter.com/WnLul6Teki — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) August 26, 2025

? BREAKING: Trump just fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.



The markets didn’t wait to respond.

The dollar nosedived.



Gold shot up.

Confidence? Evaporated.



Lisa Cook wasn’t just any official; she was the first Black woman to serve as a Fed Governor.



Trump claimed… pic.twitter.com/ygpXnB2hmN — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 26, 2025

Ultimately what forced out Liz Truss was spooking the markets and the Tory party taking action, regretfully for America and the world I do not think the Republican party has the cojones to oust Trump.

I cannot stress enough the markets will not stand for a country producing economic numbers that are utter bollocks solely produced to please the President, nor will it stand for the Fed being stuffed with Trump placemen/women who think inflation is a woke concept.

