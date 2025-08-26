Trump is turning into Liz Truss but with more dictatorial behaviour

Ultimately what forced out Liz Truss was spooking the markets and the Tory party taking action, regretfully for America and the world I do not think the Republican party has the cojones to oust Trump.

I cannot stress enough the markets will not stand for a country producing economic numbers that are utter bollocks solely produced to please the President, nor will it stand for the Fed being stuffed with Trump placemen/women who think inflation is a woke concept.

TSE

