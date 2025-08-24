Is Angela Rayner about to experience the wrath of Khan?

? Deputy PM’s bill will shut off London Mayor’s main route back to the heart of Labour



Read more below ??https://t.co/iTNKgybH8N pic.twitter.com/AdaEnH0y2E — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 23, 2025

Because the Home Secretary is also responsible for supervising The Metropolitan Police the ban on mayors concurrently serving as a member of parliament doesn’t apply to the Mayor of London, a loophole Boris Johnson exploited.

Angela Rayner is about to close that loophole, the fact that causes problems for Sadiq Khan, a potential rival to succeed Sir Keir Starmer is mere happenstance.

I am assuming the next general election will be in 2029 and Sir Sadiq’s current term ends in May 2028 and I cannot see him running for a fourth term and if the polls are as bad for Labour as they currently are then I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sir Keir to stand down in 2028. If an amenable by election comes up then it is possible Khan is a contender to replace Starmer.

Ladbrokes are offering 40/1 on Khan as next Labour leader and William Hill are offering 50/1 on him as next PM which may interest some of you as I think there is some value when you consider Andy Burnham, another mayor, is currently 9/1 and 33/1 in those markets.

TSE