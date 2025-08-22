Is Diane Abbott right?
The Telegraph report that
[Diane Abbott] told an event at the Edinburgh Book Festival: “There were people around Jeremy encouraging him to set up a new party, and I told him not to.
“It’s very difficult under first-past-the-post system for a new party to absolutely win.
“If it wasn’t first-past-the-post, then you can see how a new party could come through, but I understand why he did it.”
I agree with Diane Abbott but anything possible if we end up with five or six parties all within a few points of each other at a general election. I feel content with my prediction earlier on this month that this new party could damage the Greens a lot, as we can see with this Ipsos poll.
I still think there’s value on the 50/1 in this market from Ladbrokes, I tipped it when it was the more comelier price of 100/1.
TSE