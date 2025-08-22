Is Diane Abbott right?

? Diane Abbott advised Jeremy Corbyn against setting up a new Left-wing party, it has been claimedhttps://t.co/CZgYrWOHnO — Telegraph Politics (@TelePolitics) August 21, 2025

A third (33%) of 16-34s would consider backing a new left-wing party, dropping to just 9% among those aged 55+.



And that’s not all… pic.twitter.com/Np52icKvvU — Ipsos in the UK (@Ipsos_in_the_UK) August 20, 2025

Read more in the @NewStatesman ?https://t.co/4DAFOWsMnb — Ipsos in the UK (@Ipsos_in_the_UK) August 20, 2025

Exclusive: More than one in four Labour members would consider joining Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana's new party, polling reveals https://t.co/WEwBqe1zpa — LabourList (@LabourList) August 21, 2025

The Telegraph report that

[Diane Abbott] told an event at the Edinburgh Book Festival: “There were people around Jeremy encouraging him to set up a new party, and I told him not to. “It’s very difficult under first-past-the-post system for a new party to absolutely win. “If it wasn’t first-past-the-post, then you can see how a new party could come through, but I understand why he did it.”

I agree with Diane Abbott but anything possible if we end up with five or six parties all within a few points of each other at a general election. I feel content with my prediction earlier on this month that this new party could damage the Greens a lot, as we can see with this Ipsos poll.

I still think there’s value on the 50/1 in this market from Ladbrokes, I tipped it when it was the more comelier price of 100/1.

TSE