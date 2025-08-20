Messing with taxes on homes never ends well

One of my criticisms of this government is that there’s no overarching strategy as we can see with the observation made by James Crouch of Opinium.

As Mrs Thatcher (the Poll Tax) and Mrs May (the dementia tax) would attest messing with the taxation on the homes of the voters leads to unpopularity, I will not be astonished to see Labour polling in the teens after this announcement, this could be potential kite flying but once the perception is out there it can sit in the minds of the voters.

TSE