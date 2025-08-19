Should you be laying Robert Jenrick?
For decades laying the favourite has usually been a profitable strategy when it comes to betting on the next Tory leadership election and I think it might apply to Robert Jenrick too, who is currently the favourite at 2.56 on Betfair.
The problem Jenrick has is a wider problem the Tory party has, those who oversaw the Boriswave have no credibility which is why Labour and Reform have shared Jenrick’s past comments about wanting to open more asylum hotels.
What also hasn’t helped Jenrick is turning up the Epping protests and allowed himself to be photographed with a former member of the BNP and Combat 18. Nigel Farage knows how damaging it is to be associated with former BNP members which is why he bans them from his party.
This perception about Jenrick won’t help Bobby J. It is often forgotten that the Tories need to take back seats from the Lib Dems as well combatting Reform, standing next to a member of Combat 18 will not help take back those seats from the Lib Dems.
Yesterday was a suboptimal day for Robert Jenrick’s leadership ambitions and I am betting accordingly.
TSE