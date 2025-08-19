Should you be laying Robert Jenrick?

As Tory Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick wanted to get "even more" asylum hotels opened.



You couldn’t trust them then. You can’t trust them now. pic.twitter.com/oCJDXk4TIc — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) August 18, 2025

Jenrick is a fraud. I’ve alway thought so, this quote proves it. pic.twitter.com/pMcuhe88mw — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 18, 2025

This isn't looking good for Jenrick.

He has been photographed with the founder of Nazi terror organisation Combat 18 in Epping organised by neo-Nazi group Homeland.



Why is a Tory minister mixing with known members of a Nazi terror group?c pic.twitter.com/LXeXkux6jF — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) August 18, 2025

For decades laying the favourite has usually been a profitable strategy when it comes to betting on the next Tory leadership election and I think it might apply to Robert Jenrick too, who is currently the favourite at 2.56 on Betfair.

The problem Jenrick has is a wider problem the Tory party has, those who oversaw the Boriswave have no credibility which is why Labour and Reform have shared Jenrick’s past comments about wanting to open more asylum hotels.

What also hasn’t helped Jenrick is turning up the Epping protests and allowed himself to be photographed with a former member of the BNP and Combat 18. Nigel Farage knows how damaging it is to be associated with former BNP members which is why he bans them from his party.

This perception about Jenrick won’t help Bobby J. It is often forgotten that the Tories need to take back seats from the Lib Dems as well combatting Reform, standing next to a member of Combat 18 will not help take back those seats from the Lib Dems.

Yesterday was a suboptimal day for Robert Jenrick’s leadership ambitions and I am betting accordingly.

TSE