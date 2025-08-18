Reaching a majority

Ladbrokes have a couple of majority related markets. When it comes to the first market on if any party will win a majority, this isn’t a market I am plan to play at the moment.

It is possible for a party to win a majority on circa 25% of the vote. I think it might be better to play the Betfair markets on the individual parties and whether they will win a majority and trade in and out accordingly.

If Reform do implode (and Labour continue to range between dire and appalling governance) then you might want to put some money on a Tory majority at 14/1 or at 18/1 on Betfair but I wouldn’t put too much money on it.

TSE