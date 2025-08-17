Thistle do nicely, a 16% return in 9 months?

Ladbrokes have put up a market on who will win the most seats at next year’s Holyrood election and it is a stunning achievement for the the SNP to be the 1/6 favourites when by the time of next year’s election they will have been in power for 19 (nineteen) years.

I cannot see Sir Keir Starmer repeating his Malleus Scotnatorum performance from last year’s general election which is down to the performance of his government, I do not expect Labour’s red rose to be the flower of Scotland at next year’s election.

I don’t expect the 1/6 to last long, it’s time to fill your boots.

TSE

PS – If the SNP do retain power next year then by the time of 2031 Holyrood election they would have been power in for nearly a quarter of a century. We are looking at the 18th century and the Whig governments and the 19th century under the Pittite factions for a comparable longevity (I think).

Edit – I have forgotten about Labour being in power for 26 years and counting in Wales, thanks Ydoethur