The revolting Welsh. Will they reject Labour?

Ladbrokes have finally put up a market on which party will win the most seats at next year’s Senedd election.

The polling currently indicates Reform are on course to win most seats but I think the value might be on Labour at 5/1 if there’s any swingback to the governing party, it might also be a good petri dish to see if there’s any tactical voting against Reform, although Plaid Cymru might also benefit from that too.

It is entirely possible Labour finish third next year, but the most recent Senedd poll which feels like an outlier, has Labour winning the most votes.

TSE