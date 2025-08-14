Could one man win both Strictly Come Dancing and the next London mayoral election?
This is very firm QTWTAIN contender, simply because I cannot see how Reform do well in London, especially as the voting system in 2028 will be the supplementary vote system which I expect to be unfavourable to Reform.
As a Strictly superfan I suspect he won’t be the winner where I think the value might be Alex Kingston, who famously played River Song in Doctor Who. The wife of the Doctor dancing and winning is currently around 16/1. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey might also be worth a pubt.
TSE