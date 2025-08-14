Could one man win both Strictly Come Dancing and the next London mayoral election?

The only man in both the Strictly & London Mayoral Election betting @iamtomskinner



To win Strictly – 12/1

Next London Mayor – 25/1



337/1 double, anyone? https://t.co/JB93t6qmWG — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) August 14, 2025

This is very firm QTWTAIN contender, simply because I cannot see how Reform do well in London, especially as the voting system in 2028 will be the supplementary vote system which I expect to be unfavourable to Reform.

As a Strictly superfan I suspect he won’t be the winner where I think the value might be Alex Kingston, who famously played River Song in Doctor Who. The wife of the Doctor dancing and winning is currently around 16/1. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey might also be worth a pubt.

