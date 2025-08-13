What are these ratings going to look like at the next general election? What are these ratings going to look like at the next general election? 13/8/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment ? / The public's already negative view of Labour is getting worse still on key metrics monitored by our trackers62% of Britons see the party as weak, up from 52% before the welfare rebellion in late JuneWeak: 62% (+10 from 7-9 June)Neither: 17% (-4)Strong: 9% (-5)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-12T16:03:28.723Z 66% of Britons now see Labour as out of touch, the highest level since YouGov began tracking the question in 2019Out of touch: 66% (+3 from 7-9 June)Neither: 11% (=)In touch: 14% (=)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-12T16:03:28.724Z Britons still tend to see Labour as moderate rather than extremeModerate: 37% (-2 from 7-9 June)Neither: 22% (+1)Extreme: 24% (=)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-12T16:03:28.725Z Labour care for the few not the many, according to 50% of BritonsCares about only a select few: 50% (no change from 7-9 June)Neither: 15% (-2)Cares about ordinary people: 24% (=)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-12T16:03:28.726Z 61% of Britons feel Labour are untrustworthy, the joint-highest level in the six years YouGov has been tracking the questionUntrustworthy: 61% (+2 from 7-9 June)Neither: 14% (-1)Trustworthy: 14% (=)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-12T16:03:28.727Z Just 25% of Britons believe Labour are trying to do the right thing, with most feeling the party are serving their own interests moreServing their own interests: 54% (+1 from 7-9 June)Neither: 9% (=)Trying to do the right thing: 25% (-4)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-12T16:03:28.728Z 59% of Britons see Labour as incompetent, the highest level so far under Keir Starmer's leadership of the partyIncompetent: 59% (+5 from 7-9 June)Neither: 13% (-2)Competent: 17% (-2)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-12T16:03:28.729Z Two thirds of Britons feel it is unclear what Labour stand for, the highest level since July 2019Are unclear what they stand for: 65% (+6 from 7-9 June)Neither: 8% (-3)Have a clear sense of purpose: 16% (-2)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-12T16:03:28.730Z The only positive I can see for Labour is they are seen as moderate but that’s scraping the barrel. TSE