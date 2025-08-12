I do worry about Liz Truss

It’s easy to make fun of Liz Truss but I do hope her nearest and dearest have words with her to help her to come to terms with the trauma of being the shortest serving Prime Minister other than the Duke of Wellington’s shorter caretaker term.

It says so much about her tenure that her party ousted her after fewer than fifty days but that’s what happens when you spook the markets, there’s no bizarre left wing market forces who ousted her, she was just crap at the job, it happens. She can restore her reputation but not this way, where she looks like one those people who fall down rabbit holes on social media.

TSE