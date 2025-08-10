Gordon Brown continues to annoy me

70% of Britons would support raising taxes on online gambling, following Gordon Brown calling for an increase in the levies to fund efforts to tackle child poverty Support: 70%Oppose: 16%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-08T15:12:42.785Z

Only monsters would oppose efforts to tackle child poverty so the framing by Gordon Brown means the government will end up implementing. This means the returns on betting will be diminished, this is a sad day not just for political betting but hard working punters all over the UK.

May I humbly suggest to the government that they tax something else to combat child poverty such as an extra penny or two on the fuel duty, the fact I am an EV driver is sheer happenstance, as an extra penny or two on fuel duty would not only help deal with child poverty but would also be good for the environment.

TSE