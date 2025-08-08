Reform & The Greens, the parties of Coldplay fans

Looked at the other way Reform also do even better than average among those who themselves have cheated among more than one person. The Greens also record their highest score with this group, but the Tories perform most poorly with them. pic.twitter.com/GQn42rUox2 — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) August 8, 2025

Flipping the axes round this is the proportion of each party’s supporters who say they’ve either cheated or being cheated on, again Reform is above average on both counts and Tories below. Greens also above average on cheating. pic.twitter.com/HgSebE5y21 — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) August 8, 2025

The best thing Coldplay have ever done is their recent exposing of a cheating couple at one of the concerts which leads to this recent finding from MoreInCommon. What is it about Reform & Green voters that makes them both cheaters and cheated upon?

I think the stigma around being a cheater has changed, over twenty years ago my mother was scandalised when she found out that I had been named co-respondent in two divorce proceedings before my 26th birthday but today the King and two out of the last three Tory Prime Ministers are well known adulterers.

