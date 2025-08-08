Reform & The Greens, the parties of Coldplay fans
The best thing Coldplay have ever done is their recent exposing of a cheating couple at one of the concerts which leads to this recent finding from MoreInCommon. What is it about Reform & Green voters that makes them both cheaters and cheated upon?
I think the stigma around being a cheater has changed, over twenty years ago my mother was scandalised when she found out that I had been named co-respondent in two divorce proceedings before my 26th birthday but today the King and two out of the last three Tory Prime Ministers are well known adulterers.
TSE