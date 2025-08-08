How we see Starmer, Corbyn, and Farage

How do Britons see Jeremy Corbyn?Intelligent: 54% (net +24)Principled: 47% (+11)Hardworking: 46% (+13)Represents change: 39% (-7)Trustworthy: 32% (-23)Understands people like them: 30% (-30)Represent the UK well on world stage: 23% (-42)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-07T14:52:27.064Z

How do Britons see Keir Starmer?Intelligent: 58% (net +28)Hardworking: 49% (+14)Represent the UK well on world stage: 37% (-19)Principled: 31% (-24)Trustworthy: 27% (-39)Understands people like them: 19% (-54)Represents change: 18% (-53)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-07T14:52:27.065Z

How do Britons see Nigel Farage?Intelligent: 52% (net +17)Represents change: 51% (+14)Hardworking: 39% (-6)Principled: 33% (-20)Represent the UK well on world stage: 30% (-30)Understands people like them: 30% (-31)Trustworthy: 23% (-44)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-07T14:52:27.066Z

How do Corbyn, Starmer and Farage compare on key attributes?Starmer highestIntelligent: 58%Hardworking: 49%Represent the UK well on world stage: 37%Corbyn highestPrincipled: 47%Trustworthy: 32%Farage highestRepresents change: 51%Corbyn and Farage tied for highestUnderstand you: 30% — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-07T14:52:27.067Z

This is no criticism of YouGov but more a coment on the irrelevance of Kemi Badenoch as YouGov didn’t feel the need to poll these questions about Kemi Badenoch.

TSE