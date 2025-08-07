Is Corbyn’s new party just too posh to appeal the voters?

Why is Corbyn's new party full of private school kids? And why did its MPs vote against VAT on private schools? Socialism is just a hobby for this mixture of Islamists and toffs … ?? https://t.co/YoOQB25Ncl — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) August 6, 2025

As the grandson of humble immigrants to this country my grandfather never quite got his head around the obsession people in this country had with this class despite him automatically becoming a member of the middle class due to him being a doctor.

I never have quite understood class in this country either, I mean how on earth is Posh Spice classed as Posh?

We saw with David Cameron, being a posho isn’t really a hindrance to winning general elections.

TSE