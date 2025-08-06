The downfall of Japan

6 August 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the first atomic bomb being dropped on HiroshimaOur recent survey finds most in major European nations think the atomic bombings were not morally justified, with Americans split 38%-35%yougov.co.uk/internationa… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-05T11:04:54.867Z

Today is the eightieth anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and there’s plenty of discussion of whether the bombings were justified.

For me this is the perfect of example of life giving not good or bad options but least worst options. Harry Truman who I consider a good man was faced with a difficult decision.

Operation Downfall, the plan to invade Japan, would have seen a much bigger seaborne operation than D-Day which remains to this day the largest seaborne invasion in history. Based on the geography of Japan and fierce resistance shown at places such as at Okinawa then it was forecast that the casualties, would be in the hundreds of thousands, if not millions.

My view is that the bombings ultimately saved more lives than they killed and allowed Japan to remain in existence rather than see millions died for the glory of the Emperor who up to that point was seen as a living god by the ordinary Japanese, see all those young men who volunteered for kamikaze missions.

I hope these bombings are the last time atomic bombs are used.

TSE