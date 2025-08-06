Once again Reform voters show they are massive outliers

A year on, how do Britons think the legal system has treated those who took part in the 2024 riots?Fairly: 41%Unfairly: 26%By 2024 voteLabour: 59% fairlyLib Dem: 44%Conservative: 44%Reform UK: 16% yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-08-05T15:15:28.358Z

Nigel Farage is very astute in having nothing to do with people who were in the BNP and pro Tommy Robinson.c Farage knows if his party becomes associated with street violence then his polling will crater so this polling intrigues me.

On so many issues, such as Ukraine and Donald Trump Reform voters aren’t really in line with the rest of the country and this poll is another example of that but it could harm Farage if he has to appeal to these voters who think last year’s rioters have been treated unfairly.

It will disgust many who want nothing to do with violence and when more and more of the public become aware that ‘Two out of every five people arrested after participating in last summer’s riots had been previously reported to the police for domestic abuse’ so I am not sure how Farage deals with this.

If I were a Tory or Labour strategists I would be focussing on this weak spot of Reform voters who seem okay with violence on our streets, Farage either has to defend or repudiate them, either way it will cost him votes.

TSE