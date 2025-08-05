The odds tumble on my 100/1 tip

A few weeks ago I tipped Jeremy Corbyn or Zarah Sultana to become Prime Minister before 2030 at odds of 100/1 with Ladbrokes.

I don’t expect either to become PM before 2030 (odds fallings from 100/1 to 50/1 means something has gone from being extremely unlikely to very unlikely) but I’d expect some polls in the next few months showing their party doing well which would impact their odds so I saw it as a decent trading bet.

I still think there’s value at 50/1 using the same logic, lest we forget the polls had Change UK at 18%.

TSE