Happy 100th birthday to the most favourable party in Wales

Like the Welsh rugby union team the fortunes of Welsh Labour are going sub-optimally and it is possible that at next year’s Senedd election Labour finish third which would be quite revelation in a part of Britain where the old joke was that they didn’t count Labour votes but weighed them.
Back in the first devolved elections in 1999 in combined vote shares Plaid Cymru did better than the SNP but the SNP took power at Holyrood over 18 years ago, that is down to Scotland having oil and Alex Salmond being one of the most talented politicians in the UK.
If Labour are going to retain power next year then they need play to their strengths which the polls show they lead on the NHS and economy.
I am not Welsh (something for which the Welsh will be thankful for) but I am not sure how being on the side of Welsh speakers will play.
But at next year I wouldn’t be surprised to see secessionist First Ministers in all three of the devolved parliaments.