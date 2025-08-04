Kemi Badenoch is taking my advice

This is significant not so much for the attack on Starmer (par for the course party politics) but instead the indirect criticism of the mini budget. The furthest the Tories have gone on that and indicative that they think if they go on the economy they have to distance from 2022 https://t.co/wpINJzPjdt — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) August 3, 2025

Based on current polling the the future for the Tory party is as rosy as it was for Japan on the evening of the 5th of August 1945.

Relentless optimist that I am I do think there is an opportunity for the Tory party by portraying itself as the party of fiscal discipline in contrast to Labour and Reform but I have said in the past the way to achieve that ia to repudiate Liz Truss in a way the Soviets used to denounce past leaders.

If this repudiation forces Liz Truss to defect to Reform then that I suspect will be a net benefit to the Tory party, Truss is not happy at Badenoch as we can see below. Nigel Farage was a big supporter of the Liz Truss mini budget so it is an area where he is weak so I expect more comments from Badenoch on this.

Badenoch needs to be honest about why the Conservative Government failed and stop scapegoating me:https://t.co/tGB48qJigh — Liz Truss (@trussliz) August 4, 2025

TSE