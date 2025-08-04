Kemi Badenoch is taking my advice
Based on current polling the the future for the Tory party is as rosy as it was for Japan on the evening of the 5th of August 1945.
Relentless optimist that I am I do think there is an opportunity for the Tory party by portraying itself as the party of fiscal discipline in contrast to Labour and Reform but I have said in the past the way to achieve that ia to repudiate Liz Truss in a way the Soviets used to denounce past leaders.
If this repudiation forces Liz Truss to defect to Reform then that I suspect will be a net benefit to the Tory party, Truss is not happy at Badenoch as we can see below. Nigel Farage was a big supporter of the Liz Truss mini budget so it is an area where he is weak so I expect more comments from Badenoch on this.
TSE