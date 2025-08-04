A second referendum, is this how Starmer wins a second term?

?????? Second part of our polling on Brits attitudes to foreign policy in today's @thetimes.com. This week looking at Brits attitudes to 3 big power blocs, the EU, the US & China. On Brexit we find just 29% of Brits would vote Leave if the Referendum were held today. www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/… — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-08-03T10:39:44.061Z

Brits across generations are now more likely to say they would vote to Remain than Leave. Strikingly the remaining Tory voters are split down the middle 44% Remain, 47% leave. Though Reform voters are still 22%-70% for Leave. Full Sunday Times piece: — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-08-03T10:39:44.062Z

On the question of another referendum, Brits are more split 49% would like another one in the next five years, 37% would not want to hold another referendum and 14% don't know. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-08-03T10:39:44.063Z

One caution from focus groups for advocates of another ref, is while there is often appetite for a closer relationship, the idea of re-opening bitter debates about Brexit triggers exhaustion with politics, many prefer a more gradual behind the scenes approach to closer working. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-08-03T10:39:44.064Z

That reluctance to re-open debates about Brexit perhaps also explains why support for remaining in the ECHR is at the highest we have found in 2 years. 58% support remaining in 28% support leaving and 14% don't know. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-08-03T10:39:44.065Z

Brexit isn’t going well and this poll is another example of the public’s dissatisfaction with it. I am quite surprised that a majority want a second referendum within the next five years (when you exclude don’t knows.)



If Labour are still struggling in the polls in the run up to the 2029 general election a second referendum might be Labour’s hail May move.

If you don’t mind tying up your money for five years then you might want to take the 20/1 on a EU referendum being held in 2030 that Ladbrokes are offering.

TSE