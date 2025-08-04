A second referendum, is this how Starmer wins a second term?

Brexit isn’t going well and this poll is another example of the public’s dissatisfaction with it. I am quite surprised that a majority want a second referendum within the next five years (when you exclude don’t knows.)
If Labour are still struggling in the polls in the run up to the 2029 general election a second referendum might be Labour’s hail May move.
If you don’t mind tying up your money for five years then you might want to take the 20/1 on a EU referendum being held in 2030 that Ladbrokes are offering.