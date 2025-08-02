It’s not easy being green

?/ With the Green Party leadership ballots opening tomorrow, how do potential Green voters see the party?52% of Green considerers think the party should focus on being generally left-wing, more than the 33% who believe it should focus on the environmentyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-07-31T09:09:53.458Z

28% of Britons say they would consider voting for the Green Party at the next general electionBy party voted for in 2024Green: 85%Lib Dem: 45%Labour: 43%Reform UK: 7%Conservatives: 6%

Who are the biggest threats to the Greens?59% of those considering voting for the Greens at the next election would also consider voting for the the new Jeremy Corbyn-led party. 59% say likewise of the Lib Dems, and 53% are also open to voting Labour

Even among just those considering voting for the party, key Green figures are largely unknownCaroline Lucas: 56% don't know [38% favourable]Carla Denyer: 76% [19%]Siân Berry: 81% [15%]Zack Polanski: 84% [11%]Adrian Ramsay: 85% [9%]Ellie Chowns: 89% [7%]

78% of Britons considering voting Green support the party forming pacts with similarly-minded parties, but which do they feel fit the bill?New Corbyn-led party: 45% of those supporting pactsLib Dems: 44%Labour: 23%Plaid: 12%SNP: 11%Reform UK: 2%Conservatives: 1%

59% of Britons who would be open to voting Green think the party should enter a coalition government if they get the chance after the next electionShould enter coalition: 59%Should remain in opposition: 25%

Green leadership contender Zack Polanski think the party should scrap their system of having two co-leaders. Britons who would consider voting Green tend to agreeShould have single leader: 41%Should have two co-leaders: 20%

For Britons considering voting Green, the cost of living and NHS are the most common choices for top issues facing the countryCost of living: 49%NHS: 49%Environment: 37%Economy: 32%Immigration: 20%Housing: 16%Conflict in Gaza: 15%Defence: 15%Europe: 14%

Defence policy is a particular weakness for the Greens, with the party having a negative net trust score of -8 on the issue among Green considerers who did not vote for the party in 2024 – the only issue on which the party scores poorly for this group

The English & Welsh Greens are having a leadership election (and you can bet on that outcome with Ladbrokes) and I think the value, well a 20% return, is on backing Zach Polanski.

Mr Polanski is a man who has tried in the past to try and enlarge women’s breasts through hypnotherapy which I am sure will be focussed upon if he becomes leader, if the headline ‘what a tit’ isn’t used I will be sorely disappointed.

Longer term I think The Greens rather than Starmer’s Labour has more to worry about the new Corbyn/Sultana party which will put the new Green leader under a lot of pressure.

TSE