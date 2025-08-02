It’s not easy being green

The English & Welsh Greens are having a leadership election (and you can bet on that outcome with Ladbrokes) and I think the value, well a 20% return, is on backing Zach Polanski.
Mr Polanski is a man who has tried in the past to try and enlarge women’s breasts through hypnotherapy which I am sure will be focussed upon if he becomes leader, if the headline ‘what a tit’ isn’t used I will be sorely disappointed.
Longer term I think The Greens rather than Starmer’s Labour has more to worry about the new Corbyn/Sultana party which will put the new Green leader under a lot of pressure.
TSE