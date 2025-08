Is this is proof that David Cameron is the most popular PM ever?

Fascinated by this way of measuring a Prime Minister's popularity…



By the same measure, here's the number of babies given the first name of our PMs one year into office:



Keir: 0

Rishi: 37

Liz: 24

Boris: 43

Theresa: 20

David: 1,163

Gordon: 14

Tony: 135



Source: ONS https://t.co/1v4dPg67mb — Ed Hodgson (@edhodgsoned) July 31, 2025

I think this is an example of post hoc ergo propter hoc as Keir was never a popular name unlike David. Only five boys were named Nigel last year which gives some context to the above numbers, in fact more boys were named Lucifer than Nigel.

TSE