For now, I have been focussing on just two words

BREAKING: Former Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that she will not run for governor of California. https://t.co/sq5tbkFkqw pic.twitter.com/lw0lbt72lD — ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2025

VP Kamala Harris will NOT run for California governor.



In a statement declining to run, VP says, “I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. … For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office.”



Full statement ?? pic.twitter.com/cddfmNPr85 — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) July 30, 2025

I love over parsing comments and I am intrigued by the use of for now by Kamala Harris in her statement, she said

‘For now, my leadership and public service will not be in elected office.’

This makes me wonder if she might run for the presidency in 2028. Ladbrokes are offering 50/1 on her winning in 2028 if you are interpreting her comments the same way I am.

TSE