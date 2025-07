"Do you believe Trump is experiencing cognitive decline that affects his ability to lead?"



Yes: 48% (+7)

No: 45% (-10)



Data for Progress / July 2025



Data for Progress / July 2025

?BREAKING: In a truly humiliating moment, Dr. Oz appears to put Donald Trump to sleep mid-remarks.



Trump’s eyes glaze over, head droops – he looks like he’s flatlining.



If Biden blinked too slow, Fox would call it a coma. Where’s the outrage now? pic.twitter.com/6uShD9cE8m — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 30, 2025

Trump appears to be falling asleep during his afternoon event. pic.twitter.com/o5RO4RHZAX — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 15, 2025

If the polling maintains this current trajectory then I would expect it would put the kibosh on any talk of Trump running in 2028 and damage the GOP in the 2026 midterms. We saw in 2024 how not looking compos mentis is debiltating for a president and their party.

TSE