Apologies if this polling triggers Brexiteers

When did Britain start to go wrong? In @NewStatesman @georgeeaton looks at our polling of when the public think our turn for the worst was. Brexit tops the list, but different voters disagree. Reform voters most likely to pick Blair’s election as putting Britain on wrong track — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-07-30T10:25:38.418Z

13% of Green voters pick Thatcher’s election as the moment that most put Britain on the wrong track. The Lib Dems overwhelmingly pick Brexit. Personally I was surprised how low the financial crash comes on people’s list. Full NS piece www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk-… — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-07-30T10:25:38.419Z

I am surprised The Great Financial Crisis isn’t higher but that might be down to my own personal views where voters felt a real disconnect as banks were bailed out but the voters weren’t nor were the companies they worked at or liked bailed out when they needed help.

I suspect Starmer or whoever leads Labour going into the next general election may propose rejoining the EU/a closer union with the EU in the next parliament to allow the centre-left vote coalesce being Labour. They may even use Vote Leave’s lines such as it would be the easiest deal in history and that the EU needs us more than we need them, there’s only sunlit uplands.

I my humble opionion anyone trying to defend Brexit will see their popularity take a hit as there’s countless polling out there showing voters see Brexit as a mistake, right now the referendum is the great unflushed turd of UK politics at some point politics will reflect that.

TSE