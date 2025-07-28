This feels like a courageous decision by John Swinney

?EXC: John Swinney says the SNP will have to win an outright majority at the Holyrood election to secure indyref2.



He has revealed his strategy for a referendum in the Record and will table a motion at his party's conference.https://t.co/twpBySdY1e — Paul Hutcheon (@paulhutcheon) July 28, 2025

3) Read @JohnSwinney's exclusive column in the Record here:https://t.co/4izJxU0qD3 — Paul Hutcheon (@paulhutcheon) July 28, 2025

This announcement by John Swinney feels very strange, the voting system at Holyrood was set up to ensure no party won a majority and in the six Holyrood elections only once has a party won a majority and that was in 2011 when Alex Salmond led the SNP.

For a variety of reasons John Swinney is no Alex Salmond and even with an increasingly divided Unionist opposition I am struggling to see how the SNP win a majority next year even if the SNP campaign that voting SNP is the only way to achieve independence.

If the SNP, Greens, and Alba* end up with a pro independence majority next year John Swinney will look pretty silly saying there’s no mandate/majority for independence. I cannot see any John Swinney exit markets but if he tries to deny there’s no pro independence majority at Holyrood when there is then I can see the SNP rank and file as well as the MSPs revolting and ousting Swinney. It’s possible Swinney’s future might be decided at this year’s conference.

TSE

*Stop sniggering at the back at the idea of Alba winning seats.