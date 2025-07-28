The farce of the Online Safety Act. YouGov tweets are now being censored

Last week the Online Safety Act came into force and as long predicted it is a bloody mess as we can see social media companies such as Twitter having to censor content regarding the act which is an Orwellian nightmare, the screenshot above shows a YouGov tweet having to be hidden.

The Spectator magazine champions itself as a bastion of free speech, I hope some of their journalists focus on the problems of the online safety act. Their editor is Lord Gove of Torry who was formerly Michael Gove and was a member of the government who passed the online safety act so they ask him lots of questions about the law to gain more insight into it.

Reform wanted even stronger action when the Online Safety Act was going through parliament which would have ended anonymity on the internet. Kemi Badenoch voted for this bill if she pipes up on this bill.

The act makes running websites like PB very challenging, I never thought we would be in a world where a post by YouGov would have to be censored. The only beneficiaries so far from this act are VPN companies.

TSE