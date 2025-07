In lots of ways this sums up strength and challenge for Corbyn’s new Party – there is clearly a motivated group who have been waiting for a party like this and will give it energy. But the risk is confusing that highly engaged activist base who’ll come to rallies with mass appeal https://t.co/jS6IQ515BV — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) July 25, 2025

But mistake would be in confusing highly engaged base with electorate at large which was sometimes case with Corbyn fans. That said party starts off with better base than Reform had in 2021/2 esp among young. Can certainly play spoiler or pressure lab, if not go beyond pic.twitter.com/bzJcyozJ1z — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) July 25, 2025

At the 2017 and 2019 elections Labour massively outnumbered the Tories in terms of members but Corbyn still managed to lose both elections and oversaw Labour’s worst election defeat since 1983 so there should be no automaticity that the new party’s membership means an election victory.

I suspect at next year’s election Your Party will win fewer seats than the seats they will cost Labour.

TSE