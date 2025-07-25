It turns out Nadine Dorries was wrong

I know it is gauche to keep on pointing out your successful tips but back in February I advised PBers to back Kemi Badenoch be Tory leader on the 21st of June 2025 at the stonking odds of 1/12 based on the missive of Nadine Dorries (and apologies to all those people whose lives no longer make any sense following the revelation than Nadine Dorries was wrong.)

My view is Kemi Badenoch will be replaced next summer after she takes the hit for the shellacking the Tories experience in next year’s local and devolved elections, there’s no value in backing that, but I think the value might be in backing Sir Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt is the voice of experience and competence (remember his record breaking stint at Health and how he reassured the markets after the disastrous Truss & Kwarteng mini budget).

Hunt also won a seat many expected the Lib Dems to win last year and he could be the perfect stop Jenrick candidate. You can back Hunt as next Tory leader at 40/1 with Bet365.

TSE