Monty Python cannot compete with Corbyn and Sultana

It's time for a new kind of political party – one that belongs to you.



Sign up at https://t.co/0bhBHhWvVa. pic.twitter.com/UwjHBf4nZQ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 24, 2025

It’s not called Your Party! — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) July 24, 2025

OK so apparently both Corbyn and Sultana are right. This name won’t be registered with the Electoral Commission and isn’t THE name, it’s just a working title for now. Got it? — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) July 24, 2025

It's easy to focus on names and party colours, but the establishment of a left-wing challenger to Labour is a serious threat.



In other European nations (see France, Germany) the hard left has cost left-of-centre, social democratic parties dearly.



In an increasingly fragmented… — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) July 24, 2025

It’s easy to laugh at the inauspicious start Jeremy Corbyn & Zarah Sultana have made but long term they could cause Labour problems.

Today Ipsos have reported Sir Keir Starmer has worse net ratings than Jeremy Corbyn so it is possible the new party picks up a substantial number of disaffected number of voters.

The new party is going to have more MPs than Reform right now so that will also cause them to get more airtime than Corbyn & Sultana currently receive.

I maintain backing Corbyn or Sultana to be Prime Minister by 2030 at 100/1 that Ladbrokes are offering is an excellent value bet as I can see some polls in the next few months showing Your doing well because of the flawed nature of hypothetical polls will impact the betting markets.

At the next election I expect Jeremy Corbyn to maintain the habit of a lifetime and help ensure right wing governments in this country.

TSE