If you want to bet on the 2028 election with Trump & Obama as the candidates then you now can

William Hill have this market up and the talk about Donald Trump running for a third time, many expect the Trump enabling majority on SCOTUS to somehow parse the constitution to say Trump would be eligible.

I don’t expect they will but if they did I suspect they would parse the constitution to say Barack Obama is ineligible to run for a third term such is my (lack of) faith in SCOTUS.

Another reason why I think this bet is unattractive I think Donald Trump’s health and cognitive issues will also stop him running although I wouldn’t rule out the Republican party nominating the corpse of Trump.

TSE