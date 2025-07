What news story did Britons hear the most about last week? (asked 20-21 Jul)=1. Immigration to UK: 10%=1. Gaza: 10%=3. Coldplay concert affair: 8%=3. Trump (general): 8%5. Epstein files: 6%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-07-23T12:13:53.289Z

The story my friends and colleagues have talked about the most in the past week is about the cheating couple at the Coldplay concert. I am not surprised that the Afghan data leak doesn’t feature higher.

But these findings show why the events in Gaza are causing Starmer so much trouble.

TSE