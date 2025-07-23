Donald Trump is having a Duke of York type problem

Those Who Say Yes – "Should the government release all documents that it has about the Jeffrey Epstein case?"



? All: 81%



? DEM: 89%

?? IND: 81%

? GOP: 73%



YouGov / July 21, 2025 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) July 22, 2025

NEW Economist/YouGov Jul 18-21: Jeffrey Epstein% who approve | disapprove of the way Trump is handling investigations into EpsteinU.S. adult citizens 22% | 56%Democrats 7% | 82%Republicans 45% | 25%MAGA Republicans 56% | 23%Non-MAGA Republicans 38% | 34%today.yougov.com/politics/art… — YouGov America (@today.yougov.com) 2025-07-22T18:46:41.775Z

NEW Economist/YouGov Jul 18-2181% of U.S. adult citizens say the government should release all the documents that it has about the Jeffrey Epstein case; 5% say it shouldn't69% think the government is covering up evidence about Epstein; 9% say it isn'ttoday.yougov.com/politics/art… — YouGov America (@today.yougov.com) 2025-07-22T18:46:41.776Z

Ultimately I don’t think the Epstein storywill damage Donald Trump and I expect him to distract the nation with something else, 900% tariffs on all imports to the US, that sort of distraction technique.

Mike Johnson has done a Boris Johnson by shutting down the House of Representatives until September to avoid a vote on releasing the Epstein files.

A fun betting market would be where will Ghislaine Maxwell be on the 31st of December 2025, I can see a world where Trump pardons her in exchange for her denying any link between Trump and Epstein but smearing Democrats.

TSE