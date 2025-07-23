Donald Trump is having a Duke of York type problem

Ultimately I don’t think the Epstein storywill damage Donald Trump and I expect him to distract the nation with something else, 900% tariffs on all imports to the US, that sort of distraction technique.
Mike Johnson has done a Boris Johnson by shutting down the House of Representatives until September to avoid a vote on releasing the Epstein files.
A fun betting market would be where will Ghislaine Maxwell be on the 31st of December 2025, I can see a world where Trump pardons her in exchange for her denying any link between Trump and Epstein but smearing Democrats.